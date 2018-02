BAINBRIDGE – Play away those winter blues––or rock n' roll, bluegrass or country, folk or jazz or just come and have a listen at the Bainbridge Fourth Tuesday Open Mic Night.

The Jericho Arts Council is continuing to host this happening on February 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. upstairs in the Town Hall Theatre. Come share your musical talents with the Jericho Arts Council, and if you aren't comfortable with that, just come and enjoy your neighbors' performance. You never know what comes next.