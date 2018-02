NORWICH – Monday Evening Music Club (MEMC) will hold its annual "Music In Our Schools" concert on Monday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. to showcase the musical talents of students from Norwich and Holy Family schools.

MEMC, currently in its 108th year of operation, will hold the program at the United Church of Christ in Norwich. The program will feature pianists, singers, and a sneak peek of the upcoming Norwich High School musical, The Sound of Music.