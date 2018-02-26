Norwich man with Game of Thrones alias pleads guilty to forgery

NORWICH – After signing leases and collecting security deposits for vacant apartments he didn't own, the man responsible now faces prison time.

Bryan C. Vasseur Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree forgery on Friday after events that occurred on September 28, 2017 in Norwich.

In court, Vasseur Jr. admitted to the crime, where he introduced himself as Brandon Stark, a character from the popular Game of Thrones series on HBO. He also admitted to convincing others to put security deposits down on apartments that didn't belong to him.