Town of New Berlin surveys residents on enacted law banning commercial alternative energy tax breaks

NEW BERLIN – A year ago the New Berlin Town Board passed a law removing state tax exemptions on alternative energy resources; now it's seeking public feedback on the law.

On January 9, 2017, the town board passed a four section local law that prohibits certain New York exemptions for alternative energy, essentially creating a tax, on commercial alternative energies in the Town of New Berlin, including solar, wind, and farm waste energy systems. It was not opposed.

According to the board meeting minutes, a public hearing was held prior to the tax decision – but the minutes recorded no comments and stated no members of the public had attended.

Though the law was already enacted and some property owners may be paying more, town officials initially contacted this week thought the law had been put on hold pending further feedback from the public.

Questions were asked about the law after the town recently sent out a five question survey, along with tax bills, asking the public for feedback on it.