Section IV Wrestling Representatives at NYSPHSAA State Tournament

Pictured above are the 27 Section IV Divison-II wrestlers who will be taking on the other sections in the NYSPHSAA State Championships. In the picture are the nine Chenango County representatives. Eight of the nine received automatic bids in the tournament while one was entered as a wild card. Sitting from left to right are Cooper Rice (Oxford), Dante Geislinger (Norwich), Chandler Merwin (Walton-Delhi), Caleb Robinson (Walton-Delhi), Cody Merwin Walton-Delhi), John Worthing (Tioga). Kneeling in the second row are (l-to-r): Ben Bivar (BGAH), Austin Lamb (Tioga), Bryant Sexton (SVEC), Dan Koll (Lansing), Mike Squires (Norwich), Brady Worthing (Tioga). Standing in the third row are: Brennan Slater (Norwich), Corey Swartz (Windsor), Shane Hoover (BGAH), Grady Alpert (Groton), Mike Wilmot (BGAH), Max Johnson (Tioga), Reese Lockwood (Groton). Standing in a fourth row slightly behind are Ty Rifanburg (Norwich), Richie Knapp (Susquehanna Valley), Stephen Taylor (Tioga), Bailey Wood (Walton-Delhi), Leroy Williams (Oneonta), Dylan Dunham (Whitney Point), Tyler Rice (Norwich), Trey Floyd (Tioga). (Submitted Photo, Dwayne Lobdell)