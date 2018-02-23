Five teams remain in Section IV Basketball Tournaments

CHENANGO COUNTY – Now that the first round has been completed, five Chenango County basketball teams have reached the quarterfinal round that will take play tonight and tomorrow night.

Later tonight, the Norwich boys team will play their first game of the sectional Class B tournament. Because of the number of teams in Class B, all teams who qualified for sectionals start in the quarterfinals round.

The Purple Tornado will take their 9-8 record on the road to Waverly, the fourth seed. Last year, these two team meet in the Section IV Championship game with Norwich coming out on top.

The Tornado are considered the underdog once again. In order for Norwich to pull off the 4-5 upset, they will need another strong game from senior Michael Carson.

In the last two games Norwich has played, Carson has averaged 22.5 points. He will also need to be big on the boards with teammate Marcus Benjamin and J.T. Vinal. Benjamin and Carson start on the blocks for the Purple while Vinal usually is the first or second player off the bench.

Of course, Carson Maynard and Marcus Cashman will need to have to the outside shot ready on offense. Cashman leads the team in made three-points, hitting 34 on the season (currently shooting 36-percent). Maynard follows close behind with a 29-percent average.

In most of the games the games played this season, Cashman is usually matched up defensively against their top scorer and that will probably not change Friday night.

Key things Norwich needs to do in order to bring home the win; out rebounded Waverly and limit their mistakes. The Purple Tornado average 15.4 per game, which isn’t horrible but isn’t the greatest either.

Norwich is young this season but the youth will have to be strong in tonight’s game.