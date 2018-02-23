Section IV Indoor Track and Field results lead to nearly 40 county athletes competing at State Qualifiers this weekend

ITHACA – One school record was broken while many athletes finished in the top of their divisions at the Section IV Indoor Track and Field competition held at Cornell University recently. Because of the results from the students competing, nearly 40 Chenango County track and field athletes will travel back to Cornell this weekend for a chance a the NYSPHSAA Championship event to be held on March 3 in Staten Island.

The 4x200 meter relay boys team from Norwich broke their school’s Indoor track record with a time of 1:35.78. David Berger, Eric Conant, Nick Barber and Gabe Gawronski finished first in Division-I for the meet and qualified for the Penn Relays to be held later this season.

Conant and Gawronski also finished first in Section IV with teammates Noah Bufalini and Scott Tomancy in the 4x400 meter relay. The group finished with a time of 3:37.90, nearly a full two seconds ahead of the second place team from Corning.

Also placing in the 4x400 was the team from Unadilla Valley in Division-II. Josh Nogaret, Austin Vandyke, Jordan Mirabito and Ben Avolio placed second in the division behind Union Springs with a time of 4:27.11.

The Storm’s relay team should receive a good seed in the qualifying event this weekend. The Norwich team will be racing the 4x200 event only on Saturday.