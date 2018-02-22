Have you seen this backpack? NPD asks for help finding larceny suspect

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual in these photographs.

The individual is responsible for several larcenies from vehicles in the City of Norwich. The thefts occurred late Sunday evening on February 18 and early Monday morning on February 19.

The individual was wearing black colored footwear, faded blue jeans with tattered cuffs and a black colored hoodie.

The individual was also wearing a distinctive orange colored backpack, with a section of a reflective material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at it's tips line, (607) 336-8477 or it's tips email address of tips@norwichpd.org.