Lady Storm season ends in first round to Panthers

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley went into halftime trailing by two, but 18 points scored by the Spencer Van-Etten Panthers in the third quarter ended the Storm’s run in the Section IV Class C tournament falling the home team 52-39 Wednesday night.

UV trailed by four before going on an 11-9 run in the second quarter to close out the half trailing by two points. Seven of those 11 came from Julia Oglesby.

Spencer Van-Etten put up 18 after the halftime break with all by one point coming from made field goals. The Lady Storm climbed within six points before being held to just nine points in the third, forcing UV to a large comeback effort in the fourth.