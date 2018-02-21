Binghamton zoo welcomes baby porcupine

BINGHAMTON – The newest addition to the Binghamton Zoo made its arrival on this month. A healthy prehensile-tailed porcupette (young porcupine) was born on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

This is the third porcupette birth for parents Mattie and Zoey. In the past, Zoey has given birth on Father’s Day 2015 and Saint Patrick’s Day 2016.

The Binghamton Zoo animal care team has been monitoring the progress of the porcupette and its parents. Weighing in at 690 grams, the baby has progressively gained weight since its birth weight of 429 grams.