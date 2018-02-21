SPCA discusses no-kill efforts on the eve of major fundraiser

NORWICH – The Chenango County SPCA (CSPCA) says it’s proud to be a no-kill shelter, and thanks the community for its support.

CPSCA Executive Director, Annette J. Clarke spoke on Tuesday about how a no-kill shelter process works, and what prompted the CSPCA’s transformation years ago.

“Being a no-kill shelter means we don’t euthanize animals to make space or save money," said Clarke. "In the last 5 years, we’ve managed to reduce euthanizations by 86 percent, and we did that by only considering euthanasia an option in extreme medical or temperamental circumstances."