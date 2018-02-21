SPCA discusses no-kill efforts on the eve of major fundraiser

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 21st, 2018

NORWICH – The Chenango County SPCA (CSPCA) says it’s proud to be a no-kill shelter, and thanks the community for its support.

CPSCA Executive Director, Annette J. Clarke spoke on Tuesday about how a no-kill shelter process works, and what prompted the CSPCA’s transformation years ago.

“Being a no-kill shelter means we don’t euthanize animals to make space or save money," said Clarke. "In the last 5 years, we’ve managed to reduce euthanizations by 86 percent, and we did that by only considering euthanasia an option in extreme medical or temperamental circumstances."


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook