NORWICH – The Place is conducting a shoe collection drive from March 2 until March 30 to help raise funds for its Teen Program, which helps give teens educational opportunities outside of the classroom.

The Place will earn funds based on the number of pairs collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated goods. Those dollars will help provide educational opportunities for The Place's teens. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at The Place.