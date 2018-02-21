S-E’s post season cut short with late run by Westmoreland Bulldogs

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 21st, 2018

WESTMORELAND – With four minutes remaining in the contest, the Marauders had cut the Westmoreland lead to 57-56. But the home Bulldogs finished on 15-2 run, taking the 72-58 first round win over Sherburne-Earlville.

At the end of the first half, the Bulldogs led by five points despite being outscored 18-14 by S-E in the second quarter.

By the halftime break, the Marauders’ Hunter Lane led the team with 14 of his game-high 27 points.

In the third, both teams scored 15 to keep the difference at 5 points heading into the final eight minutes of play.


