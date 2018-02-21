Sectionals Bound

Norwich’s Winter Cheerleading squad partcipated at the STAC Cheer Competition on Saturday afternoon placing fourth overall in Division II. Their score placed them in third for the Small School Division II standings, qualifying the team for the Section IV Competion that will be held on Saturday February 24 at Union Endicott High School. The Purple Tornado will be competing against five other schools who also qualified in the division and the appearance at the event is the first time in the cheer program’s history. (Submitted photo).