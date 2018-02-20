NY Boys’ State delegates receive honors from Post 376

OXFORD – Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 Commander, Darlene Ardron held a small ceremony on February 1 at the Oxford Academy High School for three boys. These students were 2017 delegates to the 81st annual New York American Legion Boys’ State last summer. Commander Ardron presented them with framed certificates of appreciation and medals. The delegates for Post 376 were: Mark Drewniak Jr., Zachary Ford, and Jacob Loughren. Oxford Academy High School principal Mike Waters was there to congratulate the boys.

The Fort Hill American Legion sponsored the juniors through their treasury’s special fund with support from local organizations including this American Legion Squadron 376, Sons of the American Legion. Ranked at the top of their class, and nominated by the school, these boys have impressive resumés.

Mark Drewniak Jr., son of Mark Drewniak Sr. and Karen Covell, led the Pledge of Allegiance on Memorial Day for the American Legion. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has an Academic “O”. Mark has been active in his community such as being a member of the Oxford Fire Department and an Eagle Scout. Mark has also been the Class Treasurer for the last four years.