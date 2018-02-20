Local Sports Action

Unadilla Valley 64, Harpursville 35

NEW BERLIN – At one point in the third quarter, the Lady Storm trailed the visiting Harpursville Hornets by a single point. But UV head coach Brandi Whitbeck said, “It was like someone flipped a switch.” A few stops and a couple of fastbreaks changed the momentum of the game, helping the Storm take the 64-43 win Thursday night.

Unadilla Valley started the game playing really well, outscoring the Hornets 32-23 before the halftime break.

But Harpursville came out of the intermission on a warpath, fighting their way back into the game and taking that one point lead in the third.

The Storm circled back to find the lead again by the end of the quarter. In the final eight minutes of play, Shelby Meade helped UV outscore the visiting team 16-6. Meade accounted for half of the Storm’s points in the quarter, scoring eight.

Unadilla Valley’s Julia Oglesby led the team for the night, finishing with a game-high 21 points while Meade finished with 17.

The Storm finished with a league record 7-5 and are currently sitting at an 11-9 overall record. UV will look to add another to the win column and continue their season when they travel to Spencer Van-Etten on Wednesday for their first round game of the Section IV Class C girls tournament. If Unadilla Valley is to win the contest, they will face Bainbridge-Guilford for the fourth time this season in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.