Bobcats win fourth straight MAC title, avenging loss to Delhi earlier this season

BINGHAMTON – In front of an electric crowd of Bainbridge-Guilford fans, the Lady Bobcats took an early game lead over Delhi and held onto said lead for the entire game, winning their fourth straight MAC Conference title.

When the teams faced each other earlier this season, the Bulldogs handed the Bobcats their first loss of the season. Currently, it is Bainbridge-Guilford’s only loss thus far.

“It was early in the season and we hadn’t quite found our team chemistry as a bunch of us started the season late because we were coming from volleyball,” said B-G’s Abi Selfridge. “We are definitely a different team now.”

And it showed.

With 1:15 left in the first quarter, Delhi tied the game at 8-8. But the tie quickly became an eight point lead for the Bobcats as Erica Selfridge knocked down a jumper from just inside the foul line, Megan Palmatier knocked down a three-pointer and Jill Cannistra hit one from the top of the key.

Youngster Macie Leizear finished for a bucket near the rim for her first two point of the game to start the second quarter and the Bobcats’ 12-2 run.

The 10 point B-G run happened in 1:16. Delhi’s Logan Bruce ended the run with a made shot from behind the three-point line. Bruce had a big hand in the earlier season win over Bainbridge-Guilford, finishing that game with 25 points.