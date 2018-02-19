2018 Relay for Life of Chenango County kick-off meeting Tuesday night

NORWICH – Relay for Life of Chenango County will hold its 2018 kick-off meeting on Tuesday night, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. in SUNY Morrisville's Norwich extension community room.

The Relay for Life of Chenango County will provide attendees details regarding what will be changing and what will stay the same at the 2018 Relay for Life.

This year's Relay for Life of Chenango County will be Wizard of Oz themed and will take place on Saturday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

More information will be disseminated at Tuesday evening's meeting.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer