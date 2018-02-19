Traffic safety discussion with Oxford and Norwich schools

Frank Speziale photo

On Friday, Traffic Safety Expert Marianne Angelillo presented at student assemblies at Oxford Academy and Norwich High Schools about the dangers of drinking and driving. Angelillo has spoken at school presentations and for traffic safety groups since 2004, after her 17-year-old son was killed as a passenger in a high-speed car crash. Pictured here: Oxford Academy and Central Schools Superintendent Shawn Bissetta, Oxford Primary School Principal Kathleen Hansen, Traffic Safety Advocate Marianne Angelillo, Norwich High School Principal Kisten Giglio, and Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan.