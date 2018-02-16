Norwich Rite-Aid changes ownership to Walgreens

NORWICH – After a three year long process, Walgreens has taken ownership of the Norwich Rite-Aid, and many customers have questions about what comes next.

Rite-Aid Public Relations Manager Ashley Flowers has offered some answers on what customers can expect in the future.

Flowers said that since Rite-Aid began negotiations they had received concerned comments from customers about topics like insurance and changing coverage.

"At first most people seemed worried," she said, "But they seem to feel considerably better after finding out what the changes will be."