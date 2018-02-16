Chobani set to manifest at Walmart Saturday

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 16th, 2018

On Wednesday, employees of Chobani took to Price Chopper in the Town of Norwich to hand out free coupons to store-goers good for one free Chobani product as part of its "One for All" campaign through March 4. On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Chobani employees will manifest at Walmart in Norwich to hand out more coupons and other free Chobani items. Pictured left to right are Chobani employees Don Brown, Brian Christofferson, Kathy Christophersen, Nicole Farrell, and Mark Bonsie. (Grady Thompson photo)

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook