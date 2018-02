Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado girls varsity basketball team hosted Binghamton on Thursday night, pulling out a 42-34 victory.

The Tornado girls were led by Abby Flynn, who was their top scorer with 12 points, and Saige Benedict, who added 10 points and was a perfect six-for-six from the charity line.

The Tornado girls jumped ahead 18 to 6 after a strong first quarter, but lost their flow in the second as they only scored 3 points leading up to halftime.