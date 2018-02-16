Strong defensive effort for second consecutive game leads Oxford past Eagles

HANCOCK – The Blackhawks defense limited the Deposit/Hancock Eagles to just five points in the first quarter, jumping out to an early seven point lead en route to Oxford’s 46-36 road win Thursday night.

Blackhawk Jason Davis tallied nine of his game-high 23 points in first quarter play. Adding two three’s in the second, Davis had a total of 18 between the first two stanza’s.

But it was the defense by the Blackhawks that led them to the win. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles were held to single digits for the second time in the contest.