Jackson reaches 1,000 career points in dramatic comeback win over Sidney Warriors

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 16th, 2018

Submitted photo

NEW BERLIN – Andrew Jackson released his shot late in the second quarter and all fans waited silently as the ball soared through the air with all eyes in the gym following.

The moment the ball went through the basket, the crowd went crazy as Jackson scored his 1,000th point on a long three-pointer in the second quarter of their late game win over the Sidney Warriors on Thursday night.

Jackson and teammate Levi Rifanburg combined for 49 of the Storm’s 56 points to lead Unadilla Valley past the Warriors but not without some late game dramatics.

The first half of the game between the two teams was separated by a single point with the advantage leaning towards Sidney.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook