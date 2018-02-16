Jackson reaches 1,000 career points in dramatic comeback win over Sidney Warriors

Submitted photo

NEW BERLIN – Andrew Jackson released his shot late in the second quarter and all fans waited silently as the ball soared through the air with all eyes in the gym following.

The moment the ball went through the basket, the crowd went crazy as Jackson scored his 1,000th point on a long three-pointer in the second quarter of their late game win over the Sidney Warriors on Thursday night.

Jackson and teammate Levi Rifanburg combined for 49 of the Storm’s 56 points to lead Unadilla Valley past the Warriors but not without some late game dramatics.

The first half of the game between the two teams was separated by a single point with the advantage leaning towards Sidney.