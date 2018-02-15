NHS Reality Check youths detail Legislative Day in Albany

NORWICH – Four Norwich High School Reality Check youths returned from Legislative Day in Albany on February 7 after spreading their message to lawmakers about how they can support Reality Check's tobacco control efforts in New York State.

NHS juniors Kristina Lamphere, Morgan Burdick, Steven King, and freshman Maddi Lamphere met with Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, and staff from Assemblyman Gary Finch's office last Tuesday to discuss how Reality Check is making strides to control tobacco usage in each legislators' jurisdiction.

Reality Check Coordinator and Coordinator of Tobacco-Free Chenango Rose Walsh said the annual trip to Legislative Day is a privilege earned by Reality Check youths by their participation and activity, adding that almost everyone in the group earned the right to go this year but some were unable.

Maddi said while talking with lawmakers, they talked about the different Reality Check initiatives the group organizes, like the flagging of cigarette butts in Kiwanis Park, the observation of Seen Enough Tobacco Day, their participation in “airing big tobacco's dirty laundry,” and more.