How to get the most out of your fur after trapping season

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – Now that land trapping is over, it’s time to start thinking about selling your furs and getting some money back after all you spent during the season on gas and supplies. If you don’t already know what you are going to do to try to sell them, there are three options for you.

First is a local buyer. This is someone who buys furs usually at their house. Most local buyers will buy furs that are green, or removed from the animal but not fleshed and stretched, and furs that are stretched. Some local buyers will buy whole animals.

The second option is a local fur auction. There are several held across the state each year, usually starting in February. They are held at Sportsman’s Clubs or VFW’s. The majority of fur at these auctions is stretched but most auctions will take green furs.

The third option is to send your furs to Canada to the international fur auctions. Furs must be stretched to be sent to these auctions.

Probably the best way to find a local buyer is to ask other trappers or hunters who live near you where they sell their furs or to go to the closest local fur auction. The people bidding on the furs at the auction are all local fur buyers.