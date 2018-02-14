Chobani pays it forward in One for All campaign

NORWICH – As a way of saying thank you to its supporters, Chobani has announced its "One for All" campaign in honor of its 10th birthday celebration, inviting everyone in America to receive one free Chobani product.

Beginning on Monday, February 12 and lasting three weeks until March 4, anyone in America is invited to print a coupon for one free Chobani product, with no purchase necessary.

"It's a really proud moment," said Chobani Chief Marketing Officer Peter McGuinness. "And when you say you're 10 years young and celebrate your anniversary, you gotta pay special attention to where it all began."

In addition to the three week free yogurt period, Chobani employees will manifest at the Town of Norwich Price Chopper on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to hand out coupons and say thanks to customers. On Saturday, Chobani employees will take to the Town of Norwich Walmart 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.