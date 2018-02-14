McBride announces candidacy for Supreme Court Judge

NORWICH – The Chenango County Republican Committee has endorsed District Attorney Joseph A. McBride for New York State Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District. The endorsement came following a vote of Committee Members from across Chenango County.

“The people who appear in State Supreme Court deserve a judge with unquestioned integrity, a deep knowledge of the law, and experience on both sides of the courtroom,” said D.A. McBride. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving the people of our community as D.A. for 18 years and in private legal practice earlier in my career.”

State Supreme Court is among the most important courts within our legal system. The decisions made in State Supreme Court on criminal, civil and municipal matters can affect everyone living and working in New York State.