Burglar shot by Afton homeowner faces 15 years in prison

NORWICH – A burglar who claimed he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after being shot during a break-in last year pleaded guilty in county court on Friday.

Kevin Roof, 45, of Binghamton, admitted to the court to breaking into a home in the Town of Coventry on January 27, 2017, and three days later broke into another home in Afton, where Assistant District Attorney Michael D. Ferrarese explained he was shot by the homeowner and arrested.

Roof said, a co-conspirator in the case, James E. Flecher, who already pleaded guilty to burglary, knew there was money in the house.