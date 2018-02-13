Folk Music Icon John McCutcheon Comes to 6 On The Square

OXFORD – On Friday, February 16, at 7:30 pm, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome the multi-instrumentalist and folk legend John McCutcheon to our stage. Whether in print, on record, or on stage, few people communicate with the versatility, charm, wit, or pure talent of John McCutcheon.

John McCutcheon has emerged as one of our most respected and loved folksingers. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe.

His 30 recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. He has produced over twenty albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality. And his commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers.