Catholic Charities of Chenango County holds first Giving Heart Luncheon

Catholic Charities of Chenango County held its first Giving Heart Luncheon on Monday at St. Bartholomew's Parish House, where it honored a community member and provided information to its provider agencies regarding all of the local Catholic Charities' services. Catholic Charities board member Marilyn Kochersperger, left, was honored with a plaque at the luncheon in recognition of her 34 years of service on the board, awarded by Catholic Charities of Chenango County Executive Director Robin Cotter, right. Cotter said it's their hope that the Giving Heart Luncheon will become an annual event. (Grady Thompson photo)