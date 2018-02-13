Norwich and Oxford High School invite public to traffic safety forum Thursday

NORWICH – Norwich and Oxford High Schools are inviting the public to attend a traffic safety forum on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Norwich High School auditorium.

The forum will be hosted by Traffic Safety Advocate Marianne Angelillo, who uses personal experiences to teach New Yorkers about the consequences of dangerous behavior on the road.

Angelillo's journey began on Father's Day 2004, when her 17-year-old son, Matthew, was killed as a passenger in a high-speed car crash. She has spoken at school presentations and for traffic safety groups since 2004, hoping that sharing her family's story will spare other families similar tragedy.