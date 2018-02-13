Lady Bobcats move into MAC tournament finals with win over Greene; more action from Monday night's games

BAINBRIDGE – The Lady Bobcats will move on to face the Delhi Bulldogs in the MAC conference championship for the fourth straight season after Bainbridge-Guilford’s 47-37 win over the visiting Greene Trojans on Monday night.

All tied up at 13-13 after the first quarter, the game between the Trojans and the Bobcats started the same way when these two teams met earlier this season in Greene.

And again B-G pulled away after a 11-6 run in the second quarter. Only this time the lead was five and still in reach for Greene to make a comeback.

The Trojans did just that, outscoring the Bainbridge-Guilford 14-12, closing the lead down to just 3 points.

But the Bainbridge-Guilford defense shut down Greene in the fourth, allowing just one three-pointer from Sophia Brown and an Emma Smith free-throw.

Down the closing stretch, the Bobcats went 4-for-6 at the line, securing the win and their chance at Delhi in the championship game on Friday night.

Alyssa Sands scored a team-high 14 for the Trojans while Brown added 10 and Smith finished with eight in the loss.

The Bobcats were led by Abi Selfridge’s 20 points and 12 rebounds, recording yet again another double-double on the season. Erica Selfridge finished 14 points, including two three-pointers. Megan Palmatier ended the night with nine, three coming at the foul line in the closing minutes of the game.

Bainbridge-Guilford will to hold onto the championship and will also be seeking revenge against Delhi from their earlier season loss . The loss is the only one for the the Bobcats this season. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Binghamton University Events Center.

Greene: Madison Rice 1 0-0-2; Brianna Austin 0; McKenna Sergei 2 0-0-4; Alyssa Sands 6 2-2-14; Sophia Brown 3 2-3-10; Kaitlynn Pratt 0; Mary Borchardt 0; Kylee Peck 0; Emma smith 3 1-2-7. Totals: 15 5-7-37.

Bainbridge-Guilford: Jillian Cannistra 1 1-2-4; Matraca Harmon 0; Abigail Selfridge 6 8-11-20; Erica Selfridge 6 0-0-14; Macie Leizear 0; Zamira Caldwell 0; Kori Thornton 0; Megan Palmatier 3 3-4-9. Totals: 16 12-17-47.

G 13 6 14 4 – 37

B-G 13 11 12 11 – 47

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (G) Brown 2; (B-G) E. Selfridge 2, Cannastra 1. Officials: Ciotoli and Allen. JV: B-G won, 25-17.