Artist applications being accepted for 24th annual Colorscape Arts Festival

NORWICH – Now is the time to submit your application to be an exhibitor in the 24th Annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, September 8th & 9th, 2018. Applications must be post–marked by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9th for consideration in the first round of jurying. Late applications may be accepted at the discretion of the jury where space is available.

Full details and an artist application are available for download by visiting www.colorscape.org or the festival’s Facebook page. If you have questions, contact Peggy Finnegan, Visual Arts Coordinator, at 607-316-3212 or by e-mail to info@colorscape.org.