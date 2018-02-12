Start With Hello Week at NHS counters social isolation

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – In an effort to foster an increasingly inclusive and stimulating educational environment for all, Norwich High School staff and students took part in the national Start With Hello Week from February 5 to 9.

Start With Hello Week is an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise's: an organization founded and led by family members of loved ones who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary on December 14, 2012 which strives to prevent gun-related deaths with youths by focusing on chronic social isolation.