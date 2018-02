Start With Hello Week at NHS counters social isolation

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH In an effort to foster an increasingly inclusive and stimulating educational environment for all, Norwich High School staff and students took part in the national Start With Hello Week from February 5 to 9.

Start With Hello Week is an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise's: an organization founded and led by family members of loved ones who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary on December 14, 2012 which strives to prevent gun-related deaths with youths by focusing on chronic social isolation.