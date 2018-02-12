30th Annual Senior Citizens Dinner at UVCSD

Frank Speziale photo

Over 200 people attended U.V.'s 30th Annual Senior Citizens Dinner Friday as the "Under the Big Top" themed dinner was free for anyone who wished to attend; featuring entertainment, photos, and door prizes funded by the Teacher's Association and the Civil Service Employees Association.

The school asked that anyone interested make reservations as they allowed individuals to schedule a take-out meal, or sign-up for free transportation; all provided for by staff and students of the school district.