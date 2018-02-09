Legion Auxiliary invites all to Valentine's Day soup, casserole and bake sale

OXFORD – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you need go no further than the Oxford Fort Hill Legion Post #376 to get heartwarming treats to celebrate the day. The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is offering a Valentine’s Day Soup, Casserole and Bake sale on Saturday, February 10, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Come in and make delicious purchases while supporting the educational and charitable mission of the Oxford A.L. Auxiliary.

ALA Unit 376 members are excitedly planning to make delicious favorite savory recipes such as creamy mac 'n' cheese and flavorful chili; soups like ham and bean, shrimp gumbo, ham and potato, taco soup, and many others. Soups will be sold in 32 ounce containers ready to warm at home.