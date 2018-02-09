2 Americana Roots performers set to come to 6OTS

OXFORD – On Friday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome Americana storytellers Kyle Hancharick and Davey O. Folk music is the foundation for the style of both these talented musicians, and through life’s stories they tell about life well lived and the journey taken.

Up and comer New York-based singer/songwriter Kyle Hancharick has been hailed as a truly gifted performer and a promising songwriter and storyteller. It’s always been about the music for Kyle. He punctuates his songwriting with intricate guitar playing and a James Taylor-resemblant vocal style. Kyle takes in the world, processes it and turns it into song with his own special touch. He has a unique take on things, a view of the world others may not necessarily notice.