Section III and IV wrestling preview

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Section IV and Section III wrestling tournaments kick-off this Friday and Saturday, and after excelling in class tournaments last weekend, several Chenango County high school wrestlers will compete.

The Section IV tournament will begin at 5 p.m. in Watkins Glen with the 99-lbs weight class, featuring number one seed Norwich wrestler Dante Geislinger versus 16-seed Greene wrestler Lyric Libbey.

Also representing Chenango County in the 99-lbs weight class is number nine seed Jacob Terpstra of Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville (BGAH) and number five seed Andrew Brown of Norwich.

In the 106-lbs weight class, Greene’s Jordan Taft is a five seed, BGAH’s Dylan Decker is a four seed, and Oxford’s Cooper Rice is a two seed.

Wrestling at 113-lbs, Teague Rezucha of BGAH is thirteenth seed and Nick Glanville of Norwich is four seed.

Wrestling at 120-lbs, Brady Smith of Oxford is the eighth seed and Damien Hitt of Greene is the 14-seed.