Storm’s first half sets up ninth conference win of season

Frank Speziale Photo

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley controlled the tempo against the Greene Trojans in the first half to lead 40-23 at the break before the Storm took a 76-66 conference win at home.

Andrew Jackson’s eight and Wyatt Grey seven in the first eight minutes to pace the Storm to a 21-10 lead. Unadilla Valley pushed the lead to 17 at the break behind Levi Rifanburg’s six and Jackson’s seven.

Rifanburg scored another six in the third, giving him 12 of his 14 points over the two middle quarters. and Dante Dye scored 13 for the Storm.

The fourth quarter was all the Trojans as they put up 26 in their comeback effort. Bob Mills knocked down three from long-distance, scoring 10 in the quarter while Evan Walters added six of his team-high 19 in the quarter.

Unfortunately, their final push at the end was not enough to overcome the big lead from the first three quarters UV.

Jackson finished the night with a game-high 28 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Unadilla Valley while Dante Dye added 13 and Grey scored nine for the night.

Mills tallied 13 on the night while Nate Erickson added 10, eight coming from the free-throw line. Erickson went 8-for-11 at the line for the contest.

Unadilla Valley next plays at home on Tuesday in the MAC semi-finals against Delhi. Game time is yet to be announced. Greene will participate in the MAC mini tournament but location, time and opponent are to be determined later today as most of the MAC league teams played last night.

Greene: Evan Walters 8 1-3-19; Nate Barry 2 0-0-5; Brandon Whitaker 3 0-0-8; Bob Mills 4 2-3-13; Alec Frair 3 0-1-6, Nolan Butler 0 1-2-1, Nate Erickson 1 8-11-10; Mitch Walters 0; Nathan Hurlburt 0; Ryan Smith 2 0-0-4. Totals: 23 12-20-66.

Unadilla Valley: Andrew Jackson 10 6-7-28; Dante Dye 3 6-7-13; Sam Loeffler 1 0-2-3; Charles Morgan 2 0-0 4; Payton Stirone 0 1-2-1; Caleb Parker 1 0-0-3; Levi Rifanburg 6 2-2-14; Wyatt Grey 4 0-0-9; Brady George 0; Cameron Osborne 0 1-2-1; Teddy Postma 0. Totals: 27 16-22-76.

G 10 13 17 26 – 66

UV 21 19 20 16 – 76

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (G) Barry 1, Whitaker 2, Mills 3; (UV) . Officials: Mark and Carnell

Unatego 45, Oxford 44

OXFORD – Caden Clow’s two free throws with 11 seconds remaining led to the Unatego Spartans one point win at Oxford on Thursday night. The Blackhawks did have a drive with a chance to win in the final 10 seconds but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Oxford trailed at the end of the third by just one basket after the Spartans Dawson Wisley scored in the final seconds of the quarter. Before that, the two teams were tied at 29 with 20 seconds remaining in the stanza.