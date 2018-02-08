M&T Bank sponsors ‘Winter Wanderings’ with Friends of Rogers

SHERBURNE – On February 17 at 10:30 am, join Friends of Rogers for “Winter Wanderings,” a ‘Family Fun’ program for visitors to learn what life is like for a snowshoe hare! Bundle up and brave the cold of a snowy winter morning and snowshoe the trails of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.

For 2018, corporate partner M&T Bank is serving as official presenting sponsor for ‘Family Fun.’ While the program had been underwritten by several organizations since its inception over five years ago, this year marks the first time that a corporate partner’s financial support is sustaining an entire year of this fundamental Friends of Rogers activity.