Roadway workers get to work

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH - This Wednesday when most were at home taking shelter from the inclement weather; there were those who were working double shifts, that were down equipment, and still facing the storm to help others in need.

According to Mechanic Lenny Mills, days like that at the City of Norwich Department of Public Works can get incredibly difficult.

“Our department has been at it since 7 a.m., we’re four people short, and I’ve still got several plows that still need to be fixed.” Mills explained.

With the weather producing significant snow, and the department being momentarily short staffed, Mills said that road workers may be forced to stay a considerable amount beyond their normal shifts.