Blackhawks free-throw shooting leads them past Afton Tuesday night

AFTON – The hot shooting from the Afton Crimson Knights in the first quarter quickly cooled down once the visiting Oxford Blackhawks changed their defense in the second quarter. The defense continued into the next half, aiding in the 79-52 win on the road for Oxford. But the big difference in the contest was the trips to the foul line.

Over the course of the 32 minutes, Oxford shot 35 attempts for the game, making 22 while the home team shot just four total.

In the first eight minutes of play, the Crimson Knights dailed in from long-distance to score nine of their 17 points. Afton held a three point lead over the Blackhawks after the quarter.