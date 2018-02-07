Storm overcomes slow start to beat visiting Trojans in overtime

Frank Speziale Photo

NEW BERLIN – The second half adjustments made by Unadilla Valley head coach Brandi Whitbeck proved to be a huge game changer as the Storm erased a slow start 10 point lead held by the Greene Trojans to win in overtime 56-53 in Tuesday’s MAC league girls basketball contest.

Shooting 11-for-15 (73.3-percent) at the free-throw line, Greene went into the halftime break up 10 which is a position they had been in many time before.

“We switched defense in the second half and that made a big difference,” said Whitbeck.

And it showed as UV came out of the locker room and went on a 17-11 run in the third with seven of their team points coming at the free-throw line.

Still holding a three point lead into the fourth, the Lady Trojans scored nine of their 11 point from behind the three-point arc.