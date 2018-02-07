Marauders’ win Tuesday night secures spot in sectionals; More local basketball action

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 7th, 2018

SHERBURNE – The Lady Marauders won their fourth league game on Tuesday night with a final of 54-22 over Clinton, reaching a requirement to qualify for sectional play after the regular season.

Over the first 16 minutes of play, Sherburne-Earlville dominated the scoring column with a 30-5 lead. In the third, the Marauders showed no signs of letting up as they tacked on another 16-6.

Nearly having every girl on the roster score, Sherburne-Earlville added another eight points in the fourth – two coming from senior Eva Westbrook at the free-throw line.

S-E’s second senior, Sophia Khoury got her first points on the board in the first half with two made foul shots as well. Khoury finished with four, going 100-percent from the line. The team as whole shot a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw for the game.

Tessa Cole ended the game with a game-high 19 points while teammate Kaitlyn Furner finished in double-digits as well with 12. Nine of Furner’s 12 came in the first half.

The Marauders travel to Unatego on Thursday for a non-league game and follow up with another road trip to Adirondack on Tuesday, February 13.

Clinton: Megan Bremer 0; Gianna Trunfio 1 2-2-4; Audrey Gale 1 0-0-2; Tess Maxam 5 0-1-10; Madeline Walters 1 0-0-2; Laura Hughes 1 0-0-2; Mariah Seward 0 1-2-1; Lauren Chmielewski 0 1-4-1. Totals: 9 4-9-22.

Sherburne-Earlville: Sage Ashton 2 0-0-6; Kaitlyn Furner 5 0-0-12; Jaci Wright 2 2-2-7; Amberlyn Robertson 2 0-0-4; Tessa Cole 9 0-0-19; Eva Westbrook 0 2-2-2; Sophia Khoury 0 4-4-4; Corey Jeffrey 0. Totals: 20 8-8-54.

C 3 2 6 11 – 22

S-E 15 15 16 8 – 54

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (C) None; (S-E) Ashton 2, Furner 2, Cole 1, Wright 1. Officials: Killian and Hendrickson. JV: Clinton won, 32-28.

B-G 73, Sidney 5

BAINBRIDGE – Balanced team scoring and sharing the ball for 20 assists as team propelled the Lady Bobcats to a 73-5 win over the visiting Lady Warriors of Sidney in a MAC league game Tuesday night.

Megan Palmatier led the Bainbridge-Guilford in the assist column as she dished out seven passes on scoring plays. Jill Cannistra kicked another six assists while Abi Selfidge handed out four.


