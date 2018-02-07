Purple Tornado Basketball teams take wins over Forks

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – In their last regular season home game, Norwich took a 20-2 the first quarter and ran away with the win over Chenango Forks on Monday.

Forks scored the first four points of the game before Norwich allowed just one more basket in the first for the visiting team.

Halea Eaton kicked off the 20 point Purple Tornado run with a good, strong finish at the rim. On the next possession, Taylor Hansen drove to the basket to draw multiple defenders before dumping it off to Abby Flynn for the score.

Eaton finished the run leading the team with seven points while Flynn and Hansen each added four.

In the second quarter, Hannah Baker came off the bench to pour in eight points, six coming from behind the three-point line as she is pretty well known for. Teammate Triniti Myers controlled the inside game in the eight minute span as she finished three field goals and an and-one opportunity.

The rest of Norwich’s 28 points came from a very balanced offensive attack with Sydney Coggings and Emerson Burton scoring their first baskets of the game.