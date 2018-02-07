Meeting slated to inform public on county's need for additional positions to aid addicts

NORWICH – An emergency meeting organized by Truth Pharm and S-E Fights Back will take place Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. to raise the public's awareness about the county's need for two positions to help aid the addicted population of Chenango County.

The meeting is free and open to the public and will take place at Canasawacta Valley Free Methodist Church.

Founder of Truth Pharm Alexis Pleus said the meeting has multiple goals. First, to raise awareness about the desperate need for two additional staff members for Chenango County's Behavioral Health Department, which serves addicts in the county.

"These positions are proposed at no additional cost to county taxpayers and in fact, reduce the local medicaid share," said Pleus. "Our goal is to educate residents and the town supervisors so they can make informed decisions about the positions."

The proposal for the two positions of Staff Social Worker and Community Mental Health Nurse were initially approved through the county's Health and Human Services Committee and Personnel Committee, but was voted down in the Finance Committee.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to further introduce SE Fights back, a branch of Truth Pharm operating in Sherburne Earlville, and to teach residents about Truth Pharm and how a branch of Truth Pharm in Norwich could serve Chenango County.

Canasawacta Valley Free Methodist Church is located at 4299 State Highway 23 in Norwich.