Norwich man charged making meth; police process contaminated scene for hours

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 7th, 2018

NORWICH – Man charged with manufacturing meth in Norwich.

On Monday afternoon, the Norwich Police Department arrested Jay M. Perce, age 40, after receiving information that someone was manufacturing methamphetamine at an apartment on Cortland Street.

In the apartment police allegedly found several spent One-Pot methamphetamine containers, assorted chemicals and pieces of equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine were located at the apartment.

While officers were on Cortland Street, the department received a separate call of a backpack possibly containing methamphetamine equipment having been located on Front Street.


