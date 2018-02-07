Upcoming Master Teacher Art Exhibition at Golden Artist Colors

NEW BERLIN – Golden Artist Colors has partnered with DCMO, Madison-Oneida and Herkimer County BOCES to host its second Master Teacher Art Exhibition. The Opening Reception, which will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in The Loft Gallery at Golden Artist Colors will feature artwork by 17 local art teachers who participated in the recent Master Teacher Program. The event, held at 188 Bell Road, New Berlin, is free and open to the public.

In the Fall of 2017, Golden Artist Colors partnered with DCMO, Madison-Oneida and Herkimer County BOCES to offer two professional painting instruction courses for art teachers in the local community. The 8-week professional development program began in August 2017 and concluded late October 2017. It was focused on helping participants explore a range of painting media and techniques to reinforce or establish their own voice.