Quona Hudson and Friends slated perform at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre

BAINBRIDGE – Quona Hudson and Friends, Three Singer/Songwriters, offer exciting, original entertainment at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. QUONA HUDSON’s sound is so familiar and so classic, yet you just can't quite put a finger on it. His voice is that of a gentle giant, balanced evenly between the delivery of a country crooner and the rugged grit and soul of a belting blues man. Throw in the musicianship of a seasoned guitar slinger and the power of the poet's pen, and you have a brand new take on modern American music.

Quona caught his first big break in the national songwriting scene in 2005 as a runner-up in VH1's Song of the Year contest. He has since toured clubs and festivals throughout the Northeast, leaving behind a trail of stories and songs along the way.

Coming from a long line of musicians, with family roots in the mountains of Appalachia, Quona had a guitar in his hand by the age of 6 and quickly found inspiration in his affection for Bluegrass, Americana, and Celtic music. Influenced by guitar greats such as Leo Kottke, Eric Clapton, and Michael Hedges, and the vocal styling of Gregg Allman, Levon Helm, and Van Morrison, he has carved his place among the next generation of American roots musicians.